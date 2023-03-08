Increased service tax on cessed buildings to be abolished: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday announced that the government would abolish the increased monthly service tax of Rs 665.50 levied on Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) cessed buildings and go back to the earlier tax of Rs 250.

Fadnavis announced this decision in the Legislative Assembly in response to a starred question raised by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar. He further informed that since these buildings are unsafe, their redevelopment would be implemented soon.

He stated that notices to honour their dues had been issued to 483 stall owners from Girgaon, Worli and Lower Parel areas. Expenditure on the repair of cessed buildings, property tax, water tax, shared electricity charge, and other expenses amount to Rs 2,000 per stall per month.

Until March 2019, a service tax of Rs 250 per month was charged. From April 2019, this was increased to Rs 500 per month, followed by a 10 per cent increase yearly. The service tax of Rs 665.50 is less than the monthly expenditure per stall. Also, a temporary stay had been given regarding levying the revised service tax or issuing notices.

Ashish Shelar requested that the tax be waived or charged at a nominal rate. He also said the MHADA had issued notices to 20,000 families from Girgaon, Worli and Lower Parel areas in Mumbai asking them to pay the arrears of house rent, the fine payable or else vacate their houses.