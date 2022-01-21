Increase in electoral wards: BMC submits report to SEC

The BMC on Thursday submitted its report on increase in electoral wards in Mumbai before the State Election Commission (SEC).

Currently, there are 227 electoral wards across the city, which has now been increased to 236 after the Maharashtra government decided to add nine more wards.

Sources said three wards each in island city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs are likely to be increased.

Now, the SEC will scrutinise the report and put it in the public domain inviting suggestions and objections.