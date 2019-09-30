Navi Mumbai: Inconsistencies in complaint filed by man who claimed to have been raped, say police

The Police have found multiple inconsistencies in the complaint filed by a 36-year-old man, who suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly assaulted and raped on September 23 in Navi Mumbai. The police are now trying to identify the man who was last seen with the complainant.

The police had registered an FIR on September 25 against five unknown men on charges of abusing and raping the IT professional. “The victim had claimed that he was abducted by five men while smoking a cigarette at an isolated spot in Vashi. However, upon inspecting CCTV footage in the area, we found that the man had not been raped there, as he had left the spot on a two-wheeler with another man half an hour before he said he was raped,” said an officer.

He added, “Other details provided by him also don’t match. No men fitting the description he gave have been spotted before or after the alleged incident took place in the vicinity of the park he said he had been taken to. He had also admitted himself to the private hospital, unlike what he claimed,” the officer added.

The IT professional had claimed that the men had raped him and then inserted coconut shells in his anus, the police said. “The doctors found coconut shards, but they were inserted in condoms before being put inside the man. It seems to be a case of a sexual experiment gone wrong,” the officer said. “The medical report from the hospital also stated that there are no injury marks on the victim’s body and no sign of rape,” he added.

However, the police are still investigating the case. “We are not discounting the victim’s statement. We are waiting for him to get better, so that we can ask him for more details. We are also trying to identify the man who was with him when he left the spot…But the CCTV footage has not shed any light on the matter,” said a senior officer.