I-T searches at premises linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav over ‘tax evasion’ charges

The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator and the standing committee chairman of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Yashwant Jadhav over alleged charges of tax evasion.

Officials said that a team from the tax department was undertaking the raids since early morning.

A three-time corporator, Yashwant Jadhav was first elected in 1997 from the Mazgaon area. After winning the corporation election for a third time in 2017, he was elected as the chairman of the standing committee, a key panel which has power to sanction expenditure proposals and approve Budgets. Jadhav’s wife Yamini Jadhav is also an MLA from Byculla.

With 97 corporators, Sena is the single largest party and all key committees are headed by their leaders.

In 2020, Jadhav was involved in controversy after a purported audio clip of him threatening a contractor to withdraw from projects had gone viral. In January, BJP leaders in BMC had written a letter to move a no-confidence motion against him, alleging that he did not allow members of the standing committee to speak on corruption in regard to various projects that had come for approval before the panel.

BJP corporators had also sought his disqualification after former MP Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Jadhav and his wife’s name had cropped up in a money laundering case.