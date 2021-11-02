Income tax provisionally attaches assets linked to Ajit Pawar’s family

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has provisionally attached assets linked to the family of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, said sources. The tax authority has provisionally attached Jarandeshwar Sahakari Sugar Karkhana (Jarandeshwar SSK) in Maharashtra, a resort in Goa, a flat in a posh locality in Delhi and an office at Nirmal Tower in South Mumbai, among others.

On October 7, the tax agency had searched a firm where Pawar’s son, Parth, is a director; a few firms owned by Pawar’s sisters; two real estate firms linked to Pawar, and premises of directors of four sugar mills across the state reportedly indirectly linked to the Pawar family.

Subsequently, on October 15, the tax agency said it has unearthed unaccounted income worth Rs 184 crore after its searches at premises of two real estate groups in Mumbai linked to the family of Ajit Pawar.

The tax authority said the two real estate companies infused unaccounted funds across several companies through “suspicious” transactions with the “involvement of an influential family of Maharashtra”.

The I-T department allegedly identified transactions by these business groups with a web of companies that appear to be “suspicious”. It said the companies introduced unaccounted funds in the group “by way of various dubious methods like introduction of bogus share premium, suspicious unsecured loans, receipt of unsubstantiated advance for certain services, collusive arbitration deals out of non-existent disputes”.