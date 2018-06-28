I-T officials among three convicted for graft

The three were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The three were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A SPECIAL CBI court on Wednesday convicted three persons, including two senior income tax (I-T) officers, for accepting a bribe in exchange for reducing the tax liability of a firm in 2010. The court sentenced Sumitra Banerji, then additional commissioner of income tax in Thane and Anjali Bambole, then assistant commissioner of income tax to five years in jail. Sumitra’s husband, Subrato, was sentenced to four years in jail. While the court directed Sumitra to pay a fine of Rs 80 lakh, her husband would have to pay Rs 30 lakh and Bambole Rs 40 lakh. The three were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Kavita Patil, had alleged that in 2010, the two women I-T officials had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore to settle a survey conducted on a firm named Ram Developers.

The CBI-ACB claimed that after a survey was conducted to determine the firm’s tax liability, the accused told one of the firm’s partners that the tax amount would be Rs 25 crore. After negotiation, the tax liability was reduced to Rs 1.05 crore. Subsequently, the bribe amount was negotiated and settled at Rs 1.5 crore.

After receiving a complaint, the CBI laid a trap to catch the accused red-handed when the final bribe amount was to be paid. On April 16, 2010, when the transaction was to take place, a panch witness posed as a partner of the firm, who arrived to pay the bribe to Subrato.

Subrato was arrested red-handed, followed by the other two.

At the initial stages of the trial, the accused had claimed that the amount was paid to the commissioner of income tax, but he was not made an accused in the case. Sumitra had also contended that she did not have the authority to conduct the survey. The CBI, however, claimed that there was enough evidence against the accused.

