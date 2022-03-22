Income Tax department searches 25 premises linked to Hiranandani Group

The Income Tax (I-T) department is conducting searches at 25 locations in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai connected to Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group, led by Niranjan Hiranandani, said sources.

The tax authority sources said that the searches pertain to various issues of alleged tax evasion, including foreign assets including a trust owned by the family as revealed in The Pandora Papers records investigated by The Indian Express.

The tax authority is also searching premises linked to Niranjan Hiranandani’s brother Surendra Hiranandani.

According to the Pandora Papers records, Niranjan and key members of his family were beneficiaries of BVI-based Solitaire Trust with assets of over $60 million.

Mumbai News | Follow our live coverage here

The Hiranandani family had earlier said that the Solitaire Trust is a personal investment vehicle of Darshan Hiranandani and The Hiranandani Group has not received any benefit out of it.

Niranjan was the “reserve director” in at least three firms set up in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by his Dubai-based son, records in the Pandora Papers investigated by The Indian Express showed.

The BVI Business Companies Act provides for the nomination of a reserve director to act in the event of the death of the sole director of a company.

Records of Trident Trust Company investigated by The Indian Express showed that Hiranandani’s son Darshan Hiranandani, 39, set up at least 25 companies as a director and The Solitaire Trust as the settlor in the BVI between 2006 and 2008.

In subsequent years, the shareholding of these companies were transferred to The Solitaire Trust, which had assets of over $60 million by May 2017.