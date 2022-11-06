Inclusivity lacking: Pawar takes on state govt, Centre

Maintaining that the constricted mindset of the current rulers of Maharashtra and the Centre will not bring development, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that under the new government, there was lack of inclusivity at all levels.

“The leadership at the Centre and the state should realise that constricted mindset and limited worldview cannot lead to development. Women, farmers, workers, tribals and backward classes in the country have immense capability to take the country on the path of development but the rulers should think beyond power, religion, caste and party. This inclusivity seems lacking at present,” he said in a speech that was read out by senior NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil at the party’s study camp in Shirdi.

After being in the hospital for the last four days, Pawar reached Shirdi on Saturday morning. He addressed the crowd for a few minutes before Walse-Patil read out his speech.

Pawar said that the only agenda of the BJP is to remain in power at the Centre and grab power in the states, where it is not in power, by using central probe agencies such as ED, NCB, NIA and CBI.

“The Prime Minister should take sections of the society together and the nation on the path of development with an inclusive point of view and wider perspective. But this is not the case at present,” he said, adding that people in power should realise they also have the responsibility of running the country, but instead they are attacking the state governments,” he added.

“Projects of one state are going to others. It is shameful that projects like Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus went to Gujarat. In Maharashtra, the rulers seem to be missing and everybody is clueless about the work that they are doing. It is visible that they have an extremely constricted mindset. It is not desirable as rulers are not giving attention to the issues of farmers, youth and working class,” Pawar said.