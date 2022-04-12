Include safety norms for vulnerable buildings in DCPR-2034: HC to govt

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday pulled up the Maharashtra government while referring to its response PIL seeking enforcement of draft regulations for fire safety in buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters, which were formulated in 2009 in the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks of November 2008.

In its affidavit, the state said due to the passage of time and scientific and technological advancements, said recommendations could no longer be implemented, adding that the government was required to revisit the same as the related documents also got destroyed in the fire at Mantralaya in 2012.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Mukund G Sewlikar remarked that the “state’s apathy was telling” as it referred to the fire at Mantralaya and asked how it can say “there was no deliberate omission on its part, but because of destruction of records due the fire, the issue remained unaddressed”. The bench was hearing a public interest litigation by activist Abha Singh, argued through advocate Aditya Pratap, which sought directions to the government for the issuance of the final notification on Special Regulations for Building Vulnerable to Manmade Disasters.

The court said it was another case where the state had “utterly failed to justify its complete inaction” as despite the fire, it did not find it difficult to come up with 2034 Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR). The court asked the Maharashtra government to amend the 2034 DCPR and include safety regulations for buildings vulnerable to fire and other man-made disasters.

The court had noted that suggestions were invited on the draft regulations from the public through a notice on February 27, 2009, but no step was taken thereafter.