Include column for transgenders in name change form: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court Tuesday observed that the Maharashtra government should take steps to include a column for transgenders in the online application form for change of name in the official gazette.

A division bench of Justices A S Oka and M S Sanklecha was hearing a petition filed by a 29-year-old transgender seeking directions to the Maharashtra government to allow her name change application.

The petitioner approached the high court after the Directorate of Government Printing and Stationery rejected her application to change the name three times.

The high court said the government has to take steps to include a separate column for transgenders.

The bench directed that the petition be converted into a public interest litigation (PIL) considering the wide issues raised in it, and posted the matter for further hearing on June 14.

The petitioner stated though she was born a woman but started identifying herself a transgender from the year 2014.

Thereafter, the petitioner adopted a new gender neutral name and decided to legally change it, according to the petition.

The petitioner said she wanted to pursue further education with the new identity.

As per the petitioner, her first application seeking change of name in November 2018 was rejected on the ground that relevant documents were not attached with.

While the second rejection occurred in December 2018, ostensibly for not stating the reason for name change, the third rejection in January 2019 didn’t give any reason for the same.

The petition claimed that when the petitioner visited the gazette office to manually submit the form, she was told that this was the first application of this sort and that the online application does not accept gender change as a reason for change of name.