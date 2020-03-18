Incidents of religious violence increasing, peace-loving persons sufferers: Bombay HC

“Persons who are committing such offences need to learn a lesson and only after a full-fledged trial of such incidents they will realise the seriousness of the offence,” the court said. “Persons who are committing such offences need to learn a lesson and only after a full-fledged trial of such incidents they will realise the seriousness of the offence,” the court said.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court earlier this month observed that incidents of religious violence or riots are increasing day by day and “peace-loving persons”, who do not indulge in such activities, are sufferers.

Observing this, a division bench of Justices Tanaji V Nalawade and Mukund G Sewlikar refused to quash the FIR against nearly 40 people belonging to two groups in Jalna (Marathwada) in June 2018. The accused were booked by Chandanzira police for attempt to murder, damaging public property and under relevant provisions of IPC, Arms Act and Bombay Police Act.

The complainant had told Jalna police that on June 24, 2018, his car was intercepted at Kanhaiya Nagar by a group of people holding iron rods, sticks and stones. It was alleged that nearly 20 people assaulted the informant and other persons present in the car. It was further alleged that the group pelted stones on cars, buildings and police vehicles.

The same night, another car was stopped by the other group, which pelted stones at the car, injuring those inside.

Lawyers representing both groups submitted that the parties have settled the dispute, and informant and witnesses had no intention to give evidence against the accused. The court sought from advocate S B Narwade, representing the police, records of investigation and observed that some of the accused from both groups had fled.

The bench led by Justice Nalawade noted that one group belonged to the Hindu community while the other belonged to Muslim community. “It was actually a riot and both sides had not spared others who had no involvement in the dispute between the two groups,” it said.

Dismissing pleas to quash the FIR, the court observed, “Such incidents are increasing day by day and persons who are peace-loving and who do not want to indulge in such activities are the sufferers.”

“Persons who are committing such offences need to learn a lesson and only after a full-fledged trial of such incidents they will realise the seriousness of the offence,” it added.

