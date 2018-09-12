Incentive for doctors, staff of govt hospitals under insurance scheme MJPJAY

In a bid to encourage government hospitals to treat more patients under the state medical insurance scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), the state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to pay 20 per cent incentive to doctors and paramedical staff who treat such patients.

The move is aimed at shifting the patient load under the health insurance scheme from the private to the public sector. A study published in 2017 by the Centre for Enquiry into Health and Allied Themes (CEHAT) showed that the insurance scheme has 84 per cent hospitals from private sector which get maximum claim under the scheme.

Currently, MJPJAY receives 1,100 patient registrations every day. About 3.5 lakh surgeries are conducted every year. It covers patients belonging to above and below the poverty line. The scheme provides a medical coverage up till Rs 1.5 lakh. Public hospitals form only 15 per cent of claims received from insurance provider.

The 20 per cent incentive will be the share given by Medical Education and Drugs department from sum assured for medical institutes upkeep. The incentive will be shared amongst physician, surgeon, staff nurses, consultants, anaesthetist, and class IV employees involved in patient’s treatment under the scheme.

About five per cent will also be allocated for research work, buying medical instruments in medical colleges and hospitals.

