Sunday, August 14, 2022

Inaugurated over a month ago, MU’s library building still not fully functional

After a long wait of almost five years, the new building was finally inaugurated on July 8, by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity as Chancellor of all state universities.

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
August 15, 2022 1:39:36 am
IT IS more than a month since Mumbai University’s new library building – The Knowledge Resource Centre — is inaugurated. But it is still not functional.

After a long wait of almost five years, the new building was finally inaugurated on July 8, by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity as Chancellor of all state universities. But now, according to the administration, it will take another few months to be completely operational. Against the backdrop of the National Library Day, celebrated on August 12, Mumbai University senate members have again raised the issue.

Mumbai University Senate member, Vaibhav Thorat, who had pointed out at the dangerously damaged structure of the old Jawaharlal Nehru Library and poor condition of books and research material, said: “Already an entire batch has not been able to take advantage of the new library building even as it was ready for over four years. Last month, it was inaugurated by varsity with a great celebration but it is not yet ready to use for students, who continue to visit the old library building for reference books and research material.”

According to the varsity administration, however, it has started using the structure partially to hold training programmes and other activities.

