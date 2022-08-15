Inaugurated over a month ago, MU’s library building still not fully functional

August 15, 2022 1:39:36 am
IT IS more than a month since Mumbai University’s new library building – The Knowledge Resource Centre — is inaugurated. But it is still not functional.
After a long wait of almost five years, the new building was finally inaugurated on July 8, by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity as Chancellor of all state universities. But now, according to the administration, it will take another few months to be completely operational. Against the backdrop of the National Library Day, celebrated on August 12, Mumbai University senate members have again raised the issue.
Mumbai University Senate member, Vaibhav Thorat, who had pointed out at the dangerously damaged structure of the old Jawaharlal Nehru Library and poor condition of books and research material, said: “Already an entire batch has not been able to take advantage of the new library building even as it was ready for over four years. Last month, it was inaugurated by varsity with a great celebration but it is not yet ready to use for students, who continue to visit the old library building for reference books and research material.”
According to the varsity administration, however, it has started using the structure partially to hold training programmes and other activities.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
Inaugurated over a month ago, MU’s library building still not fully functional
MHA awards medals to 84 state police personnel
Mohali celebrations to be held in government college
Work together to make India the best: Arvind Kejriwal at Tiranga event
Southern Army Commander visits Goa Military Station
Professors release comic book on Tricolour
Narrow escape for 4 of family as car catches fire in New Katraj Tunnel
Two from PGI to be rewarded for service on I-Day
Cop arrested by ACB for taking bribe
CWG medallists at their relaxed best
Three washed away in Patiala ki Rao flashflood
‘Orange’ alert for Pune dist, light rain over city till Tuesday: IMD