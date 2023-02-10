Inadequate evidence: Court acquits two, including man accused of murdering wife

A SESSIONS court in a recent order acquitted two, including a man booked for his wife’s murder within a year of their marriage, raising doubt over the evidence submitted by the police.

Their lawyers had claimed that the only crucial evidence against the man was hair found in the victim’s hand, which they said was planted by the police to falsely implicate him.

The court acquitted Irfan Khan and his mother Raziya Khan from charges including murder and destruction of evidence. Irfan and his wife Noorjehan got married in April 2017. On April 27, 2018, she was found dead at their home in Kurla. The police had arrested Irfan and his mother claiming they had been harassing Noorjehan over dowry, and strangulated her to death.

The accused, through their lawyers Wahab Khan and Chandni Chawla, had claimed it was a case of suicide, but the two accused had been implicated by the police by planting of evidence in the victim’s hand following her death.

Among the evidence, which the police relied upon, was hair found in the victim’s hand seen during the inquest panchnama conducted on the day after her death on April 28, 2018. The police claimed the hair showed that the accused was present at the time of his wife’s death and had committed the murder.

The defence lawyers brought before the court, a copy of another panchnama conducted on April 27–2018, which made no mention of the hair and it was not presented as evidence.

The lawyers during the trial also submitted that the tehsildar, who is mandated to remain present during the inquest panchnama, was not present for most of it, and also claimed that videography of the procedure was tampered with. The court said that doubts over the panchnama relied on by the police to prove the murder were valid.

It said that the body lay unattended in the hospital for a certain period, and the tehsildar was not present for the first 12 minutes of the inquest.

The court also relied on the testimony of the medical expert who said that it could not concluded whether the case was a homicide or a suicide.

The court also considered the evidence of witnesses including two friends of the accused who said he was with them consuming drugs near Mithi river at the time of the incident.