‘Inaction against noise pollution from mosque’: HC warns of contempt action

Justice Khata also referred to a January 2025 ruling of the High Court, directing authorities to ensure strict compliance. “Nowhere should the rules be broken… every officer would be in contempt if there is a breach,” he said.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Mumbai Police to respond to a plea alleging inaction against early morning noise pollution from a mosque in Kandivali (East), even as loudspeaker use remains restricted between 10 pm and 6 am.

A division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata observed that if the petitioner’s allegation of “blatant lies” by authorities was found to be true, it would constitute a serious breach of the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000.

The bench also issued a stern oral warning, stating that failure to enforce court orders would invite contempt proceedings against errant police officers.