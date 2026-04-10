Justice Khata also referred to a January 2025 ruling of the High Court, directing authorities to ensure strict compliance. “Nowhere should the rules be broken… every officer would be in contempt if there is a breach,” he said.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Mumbai Police to respond to a plea alleging inaction against early morning noise pollution from a mosque in Kandivali (East), even as loudspeaker use remains restricted between 10 pm and 6 am.
A division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata observed that if the petitioner’s allegation of “blatant lies” by authorities was found to be true, it would constitute a serious breach of the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000.
The bench also issued a stern oral warning, stating that failure to enforce court orders would invite contempt proceedings against errant police officers.
The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Reena Richard, a resident of Thakur Village, who alleged repeated violations by a mosque near her residence in Kandivali (East). She said multiple complaints to the Samta Nagar police station regarding loudspeaker use during early morning hours had not led to consistent enforcement.
According to Richard, authorities had earlier assured compliance and even apologised before the court for inaction, with criminal cases initiated against violators. However, she alleged that permissions for loudspeaker use were again being granted from 2024, despite the locality qualifying as a silence zone.
She further claimed that government prosecutors were incorrectly stating that the area was not a silence zone, even though a hospital maternity ward is within 50 metres of the mosque, along with a school and a college nearby.
Taking note of the allegations, the bench said, “if the contention of the petitioner is correct, then it is a matter of seriousness”, and directed the police to file an affidavit within two weeks.
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Justice Khata also referred to a January 2025 ruling of the High Court, directing authorities to ensure strict compliance. “Nowhere should the rules be broken… every officer would be in contempt if there is a breach,” he said.
In its January 2025 judgment, a bench led by Justice Gadkari had ruled that the use of loudspeakers is not an essential part of any religion. It had also directed the Maharashtra government to establish a mechanism to regulate decibel levels of loudspeakers and public address systems at places of worship and institutions, irrespective of religion.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More