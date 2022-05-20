In ZP schools, ‘outdated’ schemes to be scrapped as new ones replace them

Several schemes operational in Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools across Maharashtra for almost four decades will be scrapped from the next academic year. According to the state government’s School Education Department, these schemes have either become obsolete or have been duplicated by more recent schemes.

Instead, the funds used for these schemes will be transferred to newer schemes which are needed in contemporary times. Schemes such as attendance allowance for school-going girls from rural/tribal parts, free distribution of textbooks and uniforms for primary students, awards for teachers for exceptional performance and special funds for infrastructural development of ZP Schools, among others, will be scrapped.

New schemes such as creating science and computer labs in ZP schools, making digital facilities available in schools, toilets and ramps for children with physical challenges, and separate rest sections for girl-students from secondary classes, among others, will be launched with the same funds.

A Government Resolution issued earlier this week stated, “Under the district annual schemes, several such facilities were given to ZP schools and a dedicated fund was also allotted every year. However, over the years, many of these schemes have become outdated or facilities provided for children under these schemes are now already taken care of by other centralised schemes. For example, the attendance allowance scheme for school-going girls is now obsolete as free education, transport allowance… are already extended under other state-run schemes, free distribution of textbooks and uniforms for children coming to ZP schools are already taken care of under the ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’, which is in fact offering more than just this.”

With the changing times, however, the more pressing issues at ZP schools — for the school administration as well as students — are huge electricity bills, requirement of computers and other digital facilities such as internet, adequate and clean washrooms including those for differently-abled children.

These facilities have been given priority in the performance grade index, fixed in 2017 by the central government.

Accordingly, new schemes listed in the GR are infrastructural development for ZP schools, keeping in mind new needs such as toilets and ramps for differently-abled children, building child-friendly structures, compound walls in all schools for security purposes, providing WiFi services to schools and setting up digital classrooms, among others.