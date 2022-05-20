scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

In ZP schools, ‘outdated’ schemes to be scrapped as new ones replace them

According to the state government's School Education Department, these schemes have either become obsolete or have been duplicated by more recent schemes.

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
May 20, 2022 3:48:17 am
These facilities have been given priority in the performance grade index, fixed in 2017 by the central government.(Express Photo by Sandeep Daundkar)

Several schemes operational in Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools across Maharashtra for almost four decades will be scrapped from the next academic year. According to the state government’s School Education Department, these schemes have either become obsolete or have been duplicated by more recent schemes.

Instead, the funds used for these schemes will be transferred to newer schemes which are needed in contemporary times. Schemes such as attendance allowance for school-going girls from rural/tribal parts, free distribution of textbooks and uniforms for primary students, awards for teachers for exceptional performance and special funds for infrastructural development of ZP Schools, among others, will be scrapped.

New schemes such as creating science and computer labs in ZP schools, making digital facilities available in schools, toilets and ramps for children with physical challenges, and separate rest sections for girl-students from secondary classes, among others, will be launched with the same funds.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A Government Resolution issued earlier this week stated, “Under the district annual schemes, several such facilities were given to ZP schools and a dedicated fund was also allotted every year. However, over the years, many of these schemes have become outdated or facilities provided for children under these schemes are now already taken care of by other centralised schemes. For example, the attendance allowance scheme for school-going girls is now obsolete as free education, transport allowance… are already extended under other state-run schemes, free distribution of textbooks and uniforms for children coming to ZP schools are already taken care of under the ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’, which is in fact offering more than just this.”

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...Premium
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industryPremium
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of womenPremium
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
More Premium Stories >>
Best of Explained
Click here for more

With the changing times, however, the more pressing issues at ZP schools — for the school administration as well as students — are huge electricity bills, requirement of computers and other digital facilities such as internet, adequate and clean washrooms including those for differently-abled children.

These facilities have been given priority in the performance grade index, fixed in 2017 by the central government.

More from Mumbai

Accordingly, new schemes listed in the GR are infrastructural development for ZP schools, keeping in mind new needs such as toilets and ramps for differently-abled children, building child-friendly structures, compound walls in all schools for security purposes, providing WiFi services to schools and setting up digital classrooms, among others.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement