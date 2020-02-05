In the pipeline — dedicated tourism dept under BMC, experts & travel agents to boost related activities 

Thackeray earlier had emphasised on developing city tours, cycling activities and activities related to Mumbai’s heritage among others. Thackeray earlier had emphasised on developing city tours, cycling activities and activities related to Mumbai’s heritage among others.

With party leader Aaditya Thackeray at the helm of the state’s tourism ministry, the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC has proposed to create a dedicated department of tourism under BMC. The civic body also plans to hire experts and travel agents to develop tourism-related activities in the city.

“Such (tourism-related) day-to-day activities may be undertaken by external experts and accredited travel agents. In addition, BMC also plans to hire hospitality partners under public-private partnership (PPP) model to organise cycling tours, nature trails, bird watching, star gazing, non-motorised water sports and camping among others,” Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said in his budget speech Tuesday.

Referring to the civic body’s decision to outsource tourism, Pardeshi said, “After the work was done at Byculla zoo, we have been getting more than 1.5 lakh visitors. People want to visit such places and BMC has several such spaces that can offer entertainment. Tourism is not our core duty, so it doesn’t make sense to make BMC staff manage these activities. There are good travel agencies that can offer packages at forts and guesthouses. The agencies can also organise activities in municipal gardens where they can collect fees from people and share the revenue with the BMC.”

Other plans to boost tourism include introducing eco-tourism activities around water supply reservoirs like Tansa, Vaitarna and Modak Sagar dam and up-gradation of guesthouses.

With an aim to promote the city’s heritage and sensitise citizens about the history and heritage, walking tours by experts will also be introduced. The civic body also plans to document the history and heritage behind the city streets, historical structures among others.

