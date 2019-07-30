In Thane, officials take stock of damage: 398 houses, missing livestock

Thane district authorities on Monday started taking stock of the damage left in the wake of the heavy rainfall last week.

According to officials, as many as 398 houses were severely damaged by the flooding caused by the incessant rains. As district officials conducted panchnamas of various talukas including Murbad tehsil, which received maximum rainfall on Friday, it was found that 3,500 chickens, one cow and a buffalo were washed away by the rainwater, among other things.

The Thane Collector said on Sunday that once the water recedes in villages and cities affected by the heavy rains and an overflowing Ulhas river, tehsildars along with local officials would conduct panchnamas to assess the damage. While the Collector was himself busy with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ visit to Murbad city to inaugurate a statue, tehsildars were asked to start assessing the damage in their areas.

“We have finished the panchnamas in our area. Around 398 houses have suffered severe damage in the tehsil. There are no human casualties. However, a man lost his entire poultry farm and another lost his cattle as he couldn’t take them with him. Each affected household will be given a compensation of around Rs 5,000,” said Murbad tehsildar Amol Kadam.

In Kalyan, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar talukas, officials are still carrying out panchnamas. “All our officials are on the ground. As of now, the damage seems to run into a few crores but the final figure will emerge after all the panchnamas have been done,” said Jairaj Deshmukh, Ambernath tehsildar. An overflowing Ulhas river on Saturday caused a flood-like situation across Thane district amid the incessant rains.