In Thane, hawkers no longer need domicile certificates to get licence, MNS protests

THE MNS has objected to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s decision to relax the condition of a mandatory domicile certificate for issuance of a hawker’s licence. The party has also threatened to challenge the civic body’s decision in the court if it fails to reverse the relaxation.

Last month, Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjiv Jaiswal, who heads the town vending committee that deals with the hawkers’ licences, relaxed the condition requiring a domicile certificate, maintaining instead that proof of residence would be made a mandatory condition.

On October 3, the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, the MNS’s student wing, had written to the civic body alleging that the relaxation might be misused by migrants in order to get hawker’s licenses.

“Those who been residing in Thane for several years have the first right to do the business as hawkers. The relaxation granted by the civic body is likely to be misused by migrants who may become licenced hawkers. This decision might cause permanent damage to the city,” said Sandeep Pachange, president of MNS’s student wing in Thane.

Pachange added that the civic body should reverse the relaxation.

“The civic body should organise a one-day workshop for those who want to get hawkers’ licenses. If it does not remove the relaxation of the domicile certificate, then we will move court against the civic body.” However, the hawkers’ union said the relaxation is required as many don’t have the documents required in order to get a domicile certificate.

“Some of the hawkers have been doing business for decades but they don’t have the documents to get domicile certificate. That is why the relaxation is required. The MNS should not look at the issues as Marathi versus non-Marathi. There are Marathi hawkers who also don’t have documents for a domicile certificate,” said Kapurchand Gupta, president of Shrinagar Hawkers Welfare Association.

Officials from the civic body said they have surveyed 5,141 hawkers in the city.

Of these, 1,269 hawkers have submitted the required documents for getting the licenses and certificates were issued to them last month. The remaining hawkers have been asked to submit the documents, said an official.

The official added that the civic body would look into objections to the relaxation. “It’s a politically sensitive issue.

