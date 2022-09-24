scorecardresearch
In Talegaon, Aaditya holds ‘Khoke Sarkar’ responsible for Vedanta-Foxconn fiasco

Aaditya Thackeray said that when he was pursuing the project with Anil Agarwal of the Vedanta group, he had promised to make available all the amenities and infrastructure that was required to set it up in the state.

Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday led a protest against the exit of the Vedanta-Foxconn project at Pune's Talegaon. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Refusing to blame the Centre or the Gujarat government for the multi-billion dollar Vedanta-Foxconn project going to Gujarat, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray on Saturday held the Eknath Shinde government solely responsible for the fiasco.

“I will not blame the central government or the Gujarat government for the Vedanta-Foxconn project going to Gujarat. We lost the project to Gujarat because of the negative approach of the Shinde government. In their report (Vedanta), Maharashtra was Number One (in their list of setting up the semiconductor plant) but our state government had no clue about it,” Thackeray said.

Political Pulse |Seizing on Vedanta-Foxconn row, MVA taps into old faultlines, new rage to turn the tables on BJP-Shinde

Addressing a ‘Jan Akrosh Andalon’ in Talegaon, where the project was to come up, on Saturday afternoon, the Yuva Sena chief said, “The media has brought to light the different amenities available in Gujarat as compared to Talegaon and the stark difference between the two places. We had promised to make land available, as well as arrange for water, electricity and other amenities for the project. Yet, the project was shifted to Gujarat …all because of the ‘Khoke Sarkar’ (government through money power). This government is going to collapse soon.”

Thackeray said he was not unhappy because the project went to another state. “But what about the rights of Maharashtra ? That the project would come to Maharashtra was decided cent per cent. But they (Shinde Government) spirited away the project to Gujarat like they spirited away our MLAs whom they first took to Surat, then to Guwahati and then Goa. They probably will take the project on a tour as well,” he said.

The Sena leader added that when he was pursuing the project with Anil Agarwal of the Vedanta group, he had promised to make available all the amenities and infrastructure that was required to set it up in the state. “But this government was busy playing its own games, thus resulting in the project going to Gujarat.”

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:42:55 pm
