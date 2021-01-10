In ‘special case’, Maharashtra govt to pay salaries to IAS officers waiting for postings

“As per the norm, no posting means no salary. Now, these IAS officers will draw their salaries from the date of waiting for posting to the actual posting date,” said an official.

In a relief to IAS officers waiting for postings, the Maharashtra government has taken a decision to pay their salaries for the waiting period by making it a “special case”. The five IAS officers who have been without any postings for months will get their salaries now. Under existing rules, the salary of a civil servant is linked to his post. Without a posting, an officer is ineligible to draw a salary.

According to government officials, IAS officer Vijay Singhal (1997 batch) has been waiting for a posting since June 23. Singhal, the commissioner of Thane civic body, was transferred for his alleged failure in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Tukaram Mundhe (2005 batch), another IAS officer, has been without a posting from August 28 after he was transferred from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. He was at loggerheads with senior corporators in the BJP-ruled civic body and some Congress leaders had also raised an issue against him.

Three other IAS officers — Lokesh Chandra (1993 batch), Dilip Gawade (2007 batch) and Rajesh Patil (2005 batch) — have been without any postings from December 14, November 24 and November 23 respectively, said an official.

Officials said that some of these officers had aired their concerns before senior government officials, which led to the government issuing a notification, making it a “special case” to pay their salaries during their waiting period.

“As per the norm, no posting means no salary. Now, these IAS officers will draw their salaries from the date of waiting for posting to the actual posting date,” said an official.

In the last one year, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray rejigged and transferred IAS officers multiple times, some of the IAS officers have been holding the charge of two departments in the government and some IAS officers have been without any posting for months.