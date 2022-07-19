In six months, Mumbai airport sees 132% growth in passenger traffic

In the first half of 2022, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has seen a 132 per cent increase in passenger traffic as compared to the first six months of 2021, airport data has revealed. The CSMIA, one of the busiest airports in the world, has witnessed a robust growth in passenger movement with nearly 1.7 crore passengers travelling between January to June this year.

The strong revival of operations in 2022 signals the sector is steadily moving towards healthy operations as observed in pre-Covid times, an airport spokesperson said.

In the first half of 2022, CSMIA played host to a total of approximately 1.684 crore passengers. Approximately 1.30 lakh flight movements were recorded across domestic and international destinations and 1.336 crore domestic passengers travelled via 97,460 flights.

Over 34.8 lakh passengers flew via 24,910 flights internationally, which is 97 per cent more than the first half of 2021 when close to 17.6 lakh passenger footfalls were registered.

May emerged as the top month for air travel via CSMIA with May 21, 2022 seeing the highest single-day traffic of 1,23,442 during the period of 2022.

The Mumbai airport catered to the highest international load in June 2022 with 8.30 lakh passengers, observing a 124 per cent rise since January 2022.

To further amplify the growth in passenger traffic, the airport has introduced Abu Dhabi, Najaf, Phuket, Warsaw, and Hanoi & Ho Chi Minh City to its extensive global connectivity, the spokesperson said.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Fly Baghdad, IndiGo, LOT Polish and VietJet commenced their operations on this route with maiden flights taking off from the Mumbai airport in the first half of 2022.

The CSMIA will add nine new destinations to its portfolio, including Bahrain, Ras Al-Khaimah, Toronto and Helsinki, among others.

An increase in charter flights too has been recorded. The Mumbai airport facilitated the movement of a total of 17,552 passengers via the General Aviation terminal (GA Terminal) out of which 15,588 accounted for the domestic traffic and 1,964 accounted for international passenger traffic.

With a total of 6,878 flight movements in the first two quarters of 2022, the GA terminal witnessed a total of 3,432 arrivals and 3,446 departures.