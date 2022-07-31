In Shiv Sena show of support outside Sanjay Raut house, visible chinks

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his Bhandup residence and taken to the ED office in Ballard pier Sunday. But due to a ‘split’ in the Shiv Sena, only around 250 Shiv Sainiks came to his house.

Sanjay had failed to appear before the ED on three earlier occasions in the Patra Chawl case.

The ED officers came to his residence in eastern Mumbai along with a posse of CRPF personnel at 7.20 am.

Soon a message was sent to Shiv Sena Bhavan asking all Sainiks to gather at his house for protest against the Union government. First to reach were Shiv Sainiks from Bhandup and Kanjur village. Later Shiv Sainks from Ghatkopar, Chembur, Mulund, Thane and other parts gathered. With the ‘split’ in Shiv Sena, very few Sainiks came. His MLA brother Sunil and another MLA Ramesh Korgaonkar came to support him. Former MLC Shishir Shinde and some former corporators also came.

Sanjay’s house has two entrances – one from the 90 feet road in Bhandup east and second from Bhandup village. Around 70 Sainiks gathered near the Bhandup village residence and nearly 100 Sainiks were outside the other entrance. Initially, there was just zonal DCP Prashant Kadam who was managing the bandobast, but when police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar saw the crowd had increased somewhat, he sent additional commissioner Dnyaneshwar Chavan of central region and additional commissioner of special branch Rajiv Jain to monitor the scene. Police personnel were drawn from more than 12 police stations in the eastern region of Mumbai to maintain law and order outside Sanjay’s residence.

Since Sanjay and his wife were busy answering the queries of ED officers, his brother Sunil was coordinating with protesters. Sources said calls were also made to Uddhav Thackeray’s residence to send more Sainiks.

Shiv Sainiks were blocking both entrances of his house and often raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP.

Mama Manjrekar, a rotester, said: “The MLAs of Shiv Sena may have gone with Eknath Shinde, but Sainiks on the road are with Uddhavji. We will fight till the end.”

Asmita Talekar, a Shiv Sainik who came from Bhayander, said: “When I saw the news on TV, I came to his house to support. I want to know why the ED is taking action only against Marathi people and not others.’’

Tony Dias, a Shiv Sena upa shakha pramukh from Sion, said: “I got a message from the party that Raut saheb was facing ED action. When our meeting at the BKC turned out to be a hit, PM Narendra Modi realised that Shiv Sena posed a major challenge against his victory in 2024, so they started taking action against Raut saheb.’’

However, some Sainiks who gathered at the site also appeared to be worried about a possible police backlash. Party sources said a few Shiv Sainiks waited for a couple of hours and went home after seeing that fellow party workers from other parts of Mumbai were not coming to Bhandup in expected numbers.

Sanjay had been answering innumerable calls from politicians from across the country since morning. Finally, at around 2 pm, he had a light lunch and again started answering queries of ED investigators even as they searched his house. His brother Sunil Raut told indianexpress.com, “The ED searched our entire house for papers and they did not get a single document against my brother. They gave us a notice and we decided to go to the ED office.”

Sources in Shiv Sena said Sanjay “packed his bag along with medicines for a long stay with ED officers”.

As Sanjay stepped out of his bungalow at around 4:45 pm, many neighbours also gathered outside his house. His supporters shouted slogans. His mother and wife sobbed as they watched him leave for the ED office, and a Sainik addressed his mother and said, “Aai, you are not alone. We are all with you. We are family members.”

Sunil also accompanied him to the ED office.