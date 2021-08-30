In Sena, whoever speaks against me is promoted: Narayan Rane

Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Sunday alleged that the Shiv Sena promotes the party leaders who speak against him to higher positions, and said that his arrest was an “attempt to disrupt” his Jan Aashirvaad Yatra.

“A bad omen happened during this journey. Some ministers who think themselves to be the President gave orders of my arrest. They were trying to stop my yatra. In Shiv Sena, whoever speaks against Narayan Rane is promoted,” Rane said while addressing a press conference in Kankavali on the last day of his yatra.

He added, “I will keep doing my work and convey the central government’s plans to the people. My job is to work for people and the progress of the country. I will go to every district of the state and tell people about the development plans of the central government.”

Rane was on a tour of the Konkan as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra launched by the BJP, in which four ministers from Maharashtra who were inducted in the Modi government were to travel across the state as part of a public outreach programme. Rane started his yatra on August 21 but was arrested on August 24 midway through the yatra for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He subsequently resumed his yatra from Ratnagiri on Friday. The yatra ended in Sindhudurg on Sunday.