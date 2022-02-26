In Saamana editorial, Sena likens ED to Hitler’s Nazi Army

Two days after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Shiv Sena, the NCP’s ally in the state’s ruling MVA government, equated the central agencies to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi army.

“It was God’s will that the BJP should not return to power in Maharashtra. It seems to be Lord Ram’s wish that Modi, Shah and their Nazi army should not come back to power in 2024…The deception used to frame one cabinet minister was a murder of democracy,” the editorial in Saamana read.

The editorial pointed out that Malik walked out of the ED’s office “fearlessly with a smile on his face and vowed not to bow down and continue fighting the lies”. “The defeat of Hitler’s Nazi army is inevitable,” the editorial stated.

Wondering why the “current rulers did not learn anything from the rise and fall of the Nazis, the editorial read: “The central investigative agencies are working like Nazi forces now and are obeying the illegal orders of their political masters. They are being used to finish off the political opponents.”

“In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar and his family, Uddhav Thackeray and his family, Sanjay Raut and his family, Anil Parab, Anil Deshmukh and others are being defamed through false cases but the BJP is celebrating it. What kind of politics is this?” the party asked.