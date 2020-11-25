In Pune, Fadnavis attacks Uddhav govt: ‘Paltooram sarkar’ makes many promises, then backtracks

Fadnavis, who was Bihar poll in-charge for the BJP, said in the Assembly elections, people had voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility.

DESCRIBING the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi as “paltooram sarkar”, former chief minister and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that the state government has made several promises in the last one year, but has not lived up to a single one of them.

“This Maha Vikas Aghadi government is a paltooram sarkar as it has gone back on several promises it made to the people. In the last one year of its rule, it made several promises but failed to keep any of them,” said Fadnavis at a party workers’ rally, organised for the BJP candidate contesting the Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituency polls for the Legislative Council, at the Ramkrishna More auditorium in Chinchwad.

Fadnavis said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working in the interest of the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government had failed to even extend help of “one paisa” to the people.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a ‘karmayogi.” During the Covid-19 challenge, he reached out to the common man, the poor, farmers and women. He tried to extend help to all sections of the society. On the other hand, the state government only indulges in empty talk and does nothing for the common man. Even small states have come up with packages for the poor, but the government of a most progressive state has not even extended a ‘single paisa’ help to the poor. The state government tells people to look after their own families while it is looking after its own family,” claimed the senior BJP leader.

Bringing up the issue of inflated power bills, Fadnavis said,”During corona time, even those who lived in a two-room tenement were handed Rs 30,000 monthly bills. After the BJP held agitations, the government promised to correct the bill and give a rebate. It became breaking news. However, the government went back on its word as the minister said the people will have to pay the bills and there would be no reduction in them. The minister said he will have to study the whole issue….I don’t understand what he was doing all this while.”

Fadnavis claimed that the MVA government was adept at making promises but does nothing when the time comes to fulfill them. “It first promised Rs 50,000 per hectare for crop loss to farmers, then it said it will give Rs 25,000 per hectare. But till date, it has failed to give even one single paisa to the hapless farmers. Every day, it makes promises and then fails to live up to them,” he said.

Referring to the Pune graduates’ constituency polls, Fadnavis said, “Except for 2002, the Pune graduates’ constituency has always remained a BJP bastion. In 2002, BJP lost the seat but regained it in 2008 when Chandrakant Patil won the seat. I am confident we will retain the seat again in the 2020 polls because of the kind of work party leaders and workers have done in the past few months.”

Fadnavis said the BJP candidate for the seat, Sangram Deshmukh, has a good connection with the masses. “He is 47 while the rival candidate is 74 years old. Deshmukh has good connect with youngsters. When he was the Sangli Zilla Parishad chief, the ZP had bagged several awards in different categories for its outstanding work,” he said.

Fadnavis, who was Bihar poll in-charge for the BJP, said in the Assembly elections, people had voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credibility. “Everyone thought the anti-incumbency factor will have a major role to play in Bihar. However, people in Bihar voted in the name of the Prime Minister because of his credibility. During corona time and even otherwise, the PM has relentlessly worked for the people, earning him high credibility among the masses. Not only in Bihar, but the party won across the country in all bypolls,” he said.

Mayor Mai Dhore, BJP MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge, senior party leader Harshavardhan Patil and local leaders such as Namdeo Dhake, Uma Khapre, Amol Thorat, Amit Gorkhe, Raju Durge and Vijay Phuge also attended the event.

‘The day unnatural alliance in state ends, BJP prepared to form alternate govt’

Speaking to mediapersons in Pune on Wednesday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP was capable of giving an alternate government in Maharashtra whenever the existing “unnatural alliance” in power comes to an end.

“In history, no unnatural alliance has lasted in power for long. The day it ends, our party is prepared to form an alternate government in the state,” Fadnavis told reporters when questioned about some recent statements by senior BJP leaders, claiming their party will come to power soon.

On Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar criticising BJP leaders for making “absurd statements” about the Pawar family, Fadnavis said, “I am aware of his real pain but can’t speak of it in public.”

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had recently stated that there must have been some reason behind Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP to form the state government last year, despite opposition from his uncle, NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

On a possible alliance with Raj Thackeray led-MNS as both parties are playing the role of opposition, Fadnavis said opposition parties normally have the same agenda while taking on ruling parties, but the BJP will contest elections independently in the state.

