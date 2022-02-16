Mumbai Congress plans to take morcha to BJP MP Gopal Shetty’s house

Mumbai Congress will take a morcha to the house of Mumbai North Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gopal Shetty in Kandivali on Wednesday.

It is a part of the Congress campaign against BJP leaders to protest against PM Narendra Modi’s speech in the Parliament.

Congress claims the Prime Minister insulted Maharashtrians by saying Congress instigated migrant labourers to defy Covid-19 lockdown norms during the pandemic and leave Mumbai, which led to its spread.

Congress leaders had planned a massive morcha to opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis’s house on Monday, but were stopped by the police. The party was slammed on social media for halting traffic.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said, “We have told the police to give us space near his house. We want BJP to apologise against their remarks on Maharashtrians.’’

Additional Commissioner of Police (north Mumbai) Pravin Padwal said, “We are taking preventive measures. We have issued notices under Section 149 of CrPC to those who have given us a letter for morcha.’’

Speaking to Indian Express, Shetty said, “Congress leaders have circulated a message that they will bring a morcha on my house. I have told my supporters not to gather.

I would have welcomed them, but I have to go to the state BJP office to attend a meeting with union minister of state for railway, Raosaheb Danve.”