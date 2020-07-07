In Mumbai’s northern suburbs, over 60% Covid-19 cases from highrises

The BMC data revealed that 1,815 buildings and floors out of the total 3,302 sealed have been reopened. (Representational) The BMC data revealed that 1,815 buildings and floors out of the total 3,302 sealed have been reopened. (Representational)

Over 60 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai’s northern suburbs, including Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali, have been reported from highrises, according to the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As of July 5, Zone 7 – which covers R/South (Kandivali, Charkop), R/Central (Borivali, Gorai), and R/North (Dahisar) – has reported 7,625 Covid-19 cases, of which 4,847 (63.5 per cent) are from buildings or non-slum areas.

The BMC data also revealed that 1,815 buildings and floors out of the total 3,302 sealed have been reopened. Currently, 1487 buildings are sealed in Zone 7, of which over half (761) are from Borivali and Gorai areas, where 78 per cent Covid-19 cases are from highrises. In Zone 7, BMC has traced 68,198 high risk contacts while 1,42,721 have been identified as low risk.

Wards in the northern suburbs are also among the ones with the worst doubling rate of less than 30 days. In the 13 days since the launch of the rapid action plan for suburbs to control the spread of infection, the R Central ward’s doubling rate has gone from 19 days to 21. While the doubling rate for the city is 43 days. R/North is doubling the number of cases in 21 days, which was 20 before the rapid action plan. While the R/South doubling rate has remained unchanged at 27 days. R Central and R North were among four wards that were consistently reporting the lowest cases. As of April 23, R Central had recorded only 44 cases and R North ward 27. Officials claimed the failure of local residents to follow social distancing norms and lockdown rules have led to the spike.

Under the rapid action plan, the BMC has been conducting extensive screening, especially in buildings for early detection of cases, through fever camps for high rises and mobile ambulance vans for preliminary screening of suspected patients. Since June 23, BMC has screened 11,139 residents.

