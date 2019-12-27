In Mumbai, Fadnavis to lead rally in support of CAA today

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at a rally supporting CAA in Siliguri, West Bengal on Tuesday. (Photo: Express) Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at a rally supporting CAA in Siliguri, West Bengal on Tuesday. (Photo: Express)

BJP LEADER Devendra Fadnavis will lead a public rally in Mumbai on Friday in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, the rally will be held under the banner of ‘Samvidhan Sanmaan Manch’ — a group of socio-cultural organisations, said BJP leaders.

The rally is scheduled to begin from August Kranti Maidan and conclude at Girgaon Chowpatty. However, late Thursday, the police denied permission to the organisers of the rally to hold a march till Girgaon Chowpatty and asked them to confine their gathering at the August Kranti Maidan.

While announcing the rally, Fadnavis told mediapersons: “The purpose of the rally is to create awareness about the CAA. A lot of myths are being circulated…”

He added: “While everybody has the right to differ, what needs to be understood is CAA is not against people. It is not driving away any individual. To the contrary, under CAA, refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will get a new identity and dignity as citizens of India…”

A senior BJP leader said the rally is being organised under a different banner to accommodate people who are in favour of CAA but may want to remain apolitical. Among those who would participate in the rally are Suresh Hawre (scientist), Nitin More (Jai Bhim Army), Subash Kamble (Sadwan), Ranjeet Savarkar (Savarkar Smarak), Anant Palshikar (Natyasampada Kala Manch), retd Brigadier Ajit Shrivastav, Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP MLA), retd Col Chandrashekhar Unni, Jain Muni Acharya Sureshwarji Maharaj and Shri Shri Vishveshwaranada Giri Maharaj (Sanyasasharam, Vile Parle).

