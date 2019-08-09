In Mumbai, 50-year-old lawyer held for taking exam in place of I-T officer

A 50-YEAR-OLD lawyer has been arrested for allegedly impersonating an Income-Tax officer and appearing for departmental examinations on his behalf.

The police identified the income tax officer as Rishikant Javkar (48) and the lawyer as Sunil Patil. Javkar aspired to become a superintendent and was due for promotion, for which he had to clear an examination, the police said, adding that as he wasn’t confident, he sent Patil to appear for him in the exam.

Patil, however, was caught after his picture on the examiner’s log sheet and that on his hall ticket did not match. While he was arrested from the examination centre in July, Javkar is absconding and has moved an anticipatory bail application in court.

The police said Javkar is posted at the head office of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in Marine Lines. To get promoted to the superintendent post, he had to clear a written examination that was recently conducted at Richardson & Cruddas Limited in Byculla.

The two had forged the hall ticket and used a picture of Patil in it.

“However, before appearing for the examination, Javkar had submitted a form, which contained his passport size photograph,” said an officer.

While Patil and Javkar looked similar both in the hall ticket and the form, as Patil wore spectacles, the examiner sensed something was amiss. The examiner then took Patil to CBDT Joint Secretary Abdul M Hakeem. He verified the facts, following which, Patil was brought to J J Marg police station.

On Hakeem’s complaint, a case was registered at the police station and Patil and Javkar were booked on charges of impersonating a public servant, cheating, forgery and conspiracy. During questioning, Patil confessed and was arrested.

He claimed that he appeared for the examination to help his friend and did not gain financially, said police.

Investigating Officer, Sub-inspector Umesh Karanjawane, said: “While we were looking for the income tax officer, we were informed that he has applied for anticipatory bail.”

He added that they have written to the I-T department seeking more details on Javkar. “We need to know whether Javkar had appeared for such examinations earlier as well.”