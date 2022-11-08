In major reshuffle, 104 IPS officers get new postings in Maharashtra

In one of the biggest and much-delayed transfers of Superintendent of Police-rank IPS officers in the state, 104 officers were transferred on Monday.

Altogether, 14 officers have been posted to Mumbai which included DCP Akbar Pathan, who had been named as an accused in an extortion case related to controversial IPS officer Param Bir Singh but was not chargesheeted by the CID, which was then investigating the matter. Those posted to Mumbai include DCP Abhinav Deshmukh, former Raigad SP Anil Paraskar, former Palghar SP Gaurav Singh, former Solapur SP Tejaswi Satpute and former Sindhudurg SP Dikshit Gedam among others.

This round of transfer follows the earlier transfer of 23 IPS officers in the state, and many of those were replaced in the earlier round of transfers.