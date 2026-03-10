In maiden speech, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar announces ‘Come Early Go Early’ concession for women staff in Mumbai

Pawar turned emotional while referring to her late husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying he had been looking forward to presenting the State budget this year. (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday announced a “Come Early Go Early” concession for women government employees working within the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in her maiden speech in the Legislature.

Replying to a special discussion in the Legislative Council to mark International Women’s Day, Pawar said the move would allow female employees to arrive at work between 9.15 am and 9.45 am and leave earlier in the evening by the same number of minutes they report early, offering a flexibility of around 30 minutes.

“This decision will provide relief to women employees by reducing the inconvenience faced during peak hour travel,” Pawar said.