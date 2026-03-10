In maiden speech, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar announces ‘Come Early Go Early’ concession for women staff in Mumbai

Emphasising the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, she said the State was working to ensure social, economic and cultural empowerment of women along with stronger safety mechanisms.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 05:28 PM IST
sunetra pawarPawar turned emotional while referring to her late husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying he had been looking forward to presenting the State budget this year. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday announced a “Come Early Go Early” concession for women government employees working within the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in her maiden speech in the Legislature.

Replying to a special discussion in the Legislative Council to mark International Women’s Day, Pawar said the move would allow female employees to arrive at work between 9.15 am and 9.45 am and leave earlier in the evening by the same number of minutes they report early, offering a flexibility of around 30 minutes.

“This decision will provide relief to women employees by reducing the inconvenience faced during peak hour travel,” Pawar said.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, she said the State was working to ensure social, economic and cultural empowerment of women along with stronger safety mechanisms.

During her address, Pawar turned emotional while referring to her late husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying he had been looking forward to presenting the State budget this year.

On women’s safety, she said the State government would bring a revised law after the Shakti Act returned by the President due to the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Highlighting government initiatives, Pawar said 14 campaigns under Operation Muskan between July 2015 and February 2026 led to the tracing of 42,594 children. Under Operation Shodh, authorities traced 5,066 women and 2,771 children. She added that Missing Cells were operational in all districts and 51 Bharosa Cells had been set up to address women’s grievances.

Story continues below this ad

She also highlighted schemes aimed at women’s economic empowerment including Ladki Bahin, Namo Mahila Sakshamikaran, Lek Ladki, Annapurna and Lakhpati Didi. Platforms such as Umed Mall, Umed Mart and Mahalakshmi Saras have been created to provide market access for products made by self help groups.

Pawar said the government had sanctioned 180 days of maternity leave for women employees and allowed up to one year of half pay leave after maternity leave if required.

She added that the State had implemented the Fourth Women’s Policy and launched the Adishakti Abhiyan to improve safety and dignity of women in rural areas by addressing issues such as child marriage, atrocities and school dropouts among girls.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 10: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments