Maharashtra: 60,495 miscarriage cases reported from April ’17 to March ’18

The state government has recorded 60,495 cases of miscarriages between April 2017 and March 2018, of which public hospitals accounted for 57.1 per cent of the cases.

A miscarriage can happen due genetic abnormality in the foetus, unbalanced hormones, or uterine fibroids with bleeding being the most common sign of miscarriage.

Data from Health Management Information System (HMIS) showed that rural areas, due to lack of specialised doctors and health care infrastructure, recorded a higher rate of miscarriages with 69.8 per cent (42,205) of total miscarriages in state. Urban regions in Maharashtra recorded 18,920 miscarriages.

“In rural areas, pregnant women are anaemic with poor nutrition support. They are at higher risk of spontaneous abortion,” said Dr Ashok Anand, head of gynaecology department in JJ Hospital.

He added that lack of health facilities may be responsible for inability of the system to prevent certain miscarriages.

“One kind of miscarriage is when foetus dies in the uterus. In another kind, the mouth of uterus opens up causing foetus to be miscarried. In high risk cases, we stitch the opening and advice rest to prevent miscarriage,” Anand

added.

Mumbai recorded the maximum (11,763) miscarriages, or spontaneous abortion cases, in the same period, followed by Pune with 8,571 and Thane (5,528).

In April this year alone, the state recorded 952 cases of miscarriages.

The data showed that across India, 5.55 lakh miscarriages have been recorded from April 2017 until March this year of which 4.7 lakh were in government hospitals.

The gap between public and private data, experts believe, is also due to underreporting from the private sector.

Maharashtra accounts for 11 per cent of total cases, coming next to West Bengal that recorded 75,202 miscarriages of pregnant women.

