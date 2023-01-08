In Jalgaon, minister seeks law against Love Jihad in next session of legislature

Maharashtra Minister of Water Supply Gulabrao Patil on Saturday reiterated the state government’s commitment to pass a law against ‘Love Jihad’’.

Addressing the Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha in Jalgaon, Patil said, “I will communicate your demands to the chief minister and deputy CM to pass a law against Love Jihad in the next session of the Maharashtra Legislature… Not only that, as a Hindu, I will be at the forefront of the demand.”

Patil was addressing the Jalgaon leg of the Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha, being organised by right-wing Hindu organisations across Maharashtra since November 2022 to protest against the alleged rise in cases of Love Jihad in the state.

“The government is committed to fulfilling your demands, and I am bound by my word,” Patil told the gathering. He added, “Our Eknath Shinde saheb is sitting there to fulfil these demands.”

Since last November, Maharashtra has seen over 30 public rallies under Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha, held by organisations like Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sanathan Sanstha and Shiv Pratishthan. The organisers have been seeking a law against Love Jihad and religious conversions. In the Jalgaon rally, the organisers also sought strict implementation of existing laws against cow slaughter.

The first such rally had taken place in Parbhani last November. Since then, rallies have been held in major cities, including Pune, Dhule, Nashik and Kolhapur in Maharashtra. About 150 more public gatherings have been planned across the state before the monsoon of 2023.

The organisers of Saturday’s rally included convener Sunil Ghanwat and coordinator Prashant Juvekar of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Jalgaon district.

Rajashree Deshpande from Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, who addressed the gathering on Saturday, refered to the murder of Vasai resident Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi. “This is not the first brutal killing of a Hindu girl. Many of us have witnessed how our girls are treated. Cases of Love Jihad are rising day by day and we must unite and show them our strength,” she said.

Following Shraddha’s murder, whose body was chopped into 35 pieces, the issue of Love Jihad had also been addressed by top leadership of the Maharashtra government.On December 9, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had told the media that the government is studying laws regarding interfaith conversions passed by other states. “We have not taken any decision yet. We are studying all aspects. We are also taking time to study similar laws in other states,” he had said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Fadnavis had said, “It is alarming that there has been an increase in cases of cheating in inter-faith marriages in some parts of the state. Therefore, fraud in the name of ‘Love Jihad’ has to be stopped. A study is underway on what other states have done in this regard.”

“The Constitution has given responsibility to the states to legislate regarding the Uniform Civil Law. Goa has made a law in this regard and some other states are also doing it. In Maharashtra, the matter is being deliberated upon.”

Last month, the state women and child development department led by BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha had set up a panel called Interfaith Marriage – Family Coordination Committee to gather information about interfaith marriages.