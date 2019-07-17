In fresh bureaucratic reshuffle, Mumbai Suburb gets new Collector

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed Milind Borikar, Chief Executive Officer of Palghar Zilla Parishad, as the new Mumbai suburban collector. Outgoing suburban collector, Sachin Kurve, has been appointed a secretary in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), officials said.

In the bureaucratic reshuffle, Palghar collector Prashant Narnavre has been posted as the joint managing director of CIDCO, while A B Misal has been appointed as municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai. Outgoing Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Dr Ramaswami N has been posted as Commissioner (Labour) in Mumbai.

Chief officer of MHADA Board, D S Kushwah, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra Maritime Board replacing Radhakrishna B, who has been posted as CEO of MHADA.

Dr N B Gitte, CEO of Nashik Zilla Parishad has been posted as Collector Bhandara; Ajit Patil has been posted Managing Director of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation; Balaji Manjule, Collector of Nandurbar, has been posted as Commissioner of Tribal Research and Training Institute (Pune); Dhule Collector Rahul Rekhawar has been posted as Joint Managing Director of MAHADISCOM; Labour Commissioner R R Jadhav has been appointed Commissioner Fisheries; S R Daund, the Secretary and Special Enquiry Officer of GAD, has been posted as Divisional Commissioner of Konkan division; and Additional Tribal Commissioner of Amravati M J Pradip Chandren, has been posted as Additional Divisional Commissioner of Nashik.