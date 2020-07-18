In four Maharashtra districts, case fatality rate due to Covid less than 1 per cent

In Pune, 388 persons who died of Covid-19 had multiple comorbidities In Pune, 388 persons who died of Covid-19 had multiple comorbidities

Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Hingoli are four districts in Maharashtra that have a case fatality rate (CFR) of less than 1 per cent. An analysis by the state Health department shows that 12 out 35 districts in Maharashtra have achieved less than 10 per cent positivity of Covid-19 cases while 17 districts have met the government target of conducting daily 140 tests per million population.

Maharashtra has a total of 2.84 lakh cases and 11,193 deaths. The CFR in the state is 3.9 per cent and a total of 1.58 lakh persons have recovered from Covid-19. Daily testing has improved, but needs to be ramped up to detect the disease before it spreads, finds the analysis. Low positivity, not doubling rate, is the hallmark of containment, said state officials.

High positivity indicates high prevalence of the disease and in the past fortnight till July 16, the state analysis shows that Thane had recorded 41 per cent positivity of cases, followed by 39 per cent in Raigad, 30 per cent in Palghar and 26 per cent each in Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad. At 23 per cent positivity of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, it was less than Solapur (25 per cent) and Jalgaon (24 per cent).

If systematically applied, contact tracing can break the chains of transmission of the infectious disease and state officials said that districts should aim for a contact tracing ratio of at least 10 persons. The analysis found that the weekly contact ratio was less than 10 at districts like Pune, Palghar, Raigad, Solapur, Akola, Satara, Kolhapur, Jalna and others.

Active cases over 20 days on the portal could mean non-updation of data and unreported discharges or deaths, said officials. In this category, the state analysis found that over 10 per cent of active cases between 20 and 30 days from Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Aurangabad, Palghar, Nashik, Solapur and Jalgaon were reflected on the portal. There were 3,031 cases between 20 and 30 days from Mumbai shown as active cases on the portal while Pune showed 1,577 such active cases and Thane 1,843.

388 persons who died of Covid-19 had multiple comorbidities: Analysis of Pune cases

Of the 899 Covid-19 deaths in PMC jurisdiction till July 16, at least 388 had multiple comorbidities. A total of 575 persons who died were men while 324 were women. Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation, said 79 persons had hypertension while 65 had diabetes, according to an analysis of the deaths due to Covid-19 till July 16.

Thirty seven persons had ischaemic heart disease while 35 persons had chronic kidney disease. A total of 119 had multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. Fourteen persons had been brought dead while the remaining had other ailments such as TB, liver disease, hypothyroidism, obesity and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd