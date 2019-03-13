In first week, Mumbai monorail carries 1.98 lakh commuters

In its maiden week, the second phase of the Monorail from Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Wadala recorded a ridership of 1,98,525, generating revenue of over Rs 36 lakh. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) expects the numbers to rise after more rakes are added and services increased.

On March 3, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Monorail Phase-2 and it was opened to public a day later. “Mumbai Monorail is here to stay and run successfully,” said Dilip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director, MMRDA. “We always insisted that the number of commuters will multiply once the second phase became operational. These numbers too will grow very soon as we are planning to introduce more trains with better frequency,” he added.

A senior MMRDA official said that currently only four rakes are functioning. Now, the frequency or the time gap between two Monorail services is 22.8 minutes.

So during peak hours — 7 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 9 pm — there are only 16 services.