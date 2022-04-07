In first round, 4,183 candidates get seats in Mumbai schools

IN THE first round of lottery for admission under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, which took place on Monday, 4,183 candidates have secured seats in Mumbai schools. The parents of these students have until April 20 to confirm admission of their wards.

Even as the lottery round began on Monday, until late Tuesday, parents struggled with the designated website that was facing technical slags.

“As per general practice, parents receive a message from the system on allotment of seats. This was expected on Monday. But neither did we get any message nor was there any update on the website,” said Vinay Patil, a parent, adding that the website instead showed that the system is under maintenance.

Even on Tuesday, while parents started receiving messages of allotments, the final list was uploaded on the portal much later in the day. In Mumbai, this list was uploaded on Wednesday.

“Due to the process of updating the allotment list on the website, it was kept under maintenance for a day. Now, parents received messages and the list has also been uploaded on the website. Parents have adequate time to confirm admission through document verification,” said an officer from the education department involved in conducting RTE admissions in Mumbai.

Like every year, RTE admissions has received overwhelming response this time as well with 15,050 applications being received for 6,451 seats in Mumbai. In the city, among 341 schools, 282 state board-affiliated schools are offering 5281 seats while 59 schools with other boards are offering 1,170 seats.

Across Maharashtra, 9,086 schools offer 1,01,906 seats for RTE admission. This year, statewide 2,88,783 applications have been received for RTE admissions. In the first round of the lottery, 90,685 candidates have been allotted seats across the state.