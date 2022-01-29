In Dongri, cop held for demanding, taking Rs 18k bribe

TWO PERSONS, including an assistant police inspector, were caught for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from a man in Dongri. ACB officials said the assistant police inspector, identified as Sanjeev Nimbalkar, demanded money for not taking legal action against the complainant’s cousin against whom he claimed he had evidence of being part of a matka (gambling) racket.

Nimbalkar was posted at the Dongri police station in south Mumbai. “He claimed he has evidence against the complainant’s brother that the latter is involved in a matka racket following which he demanded Rs 20,000 for not taking any legal action against him,” said an officer.

As the complainant did not wish to give the bribe, he went to ACB headquarters in Worli and submitted a complaint application.

“The same evening, Nimbalkar was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 along with his accomplice Mohamed Mansuri who allegedly mediated the bribe deal,” said an officer.

An ACB officer said soon after, they learnt that Nimbalkar is infected with Covid. “He has not been formally arrested, instead, he has been admitted to a hospital. His accomplice Mansuri has been arrested,” said an officer.