In Dharavi, 75% infected are frontline workers

Three-fourths of those infected by Covid-19 in Dharavi are frontline workers in healthcare and other essential services. The BMC, which has profiled each of the cases, said the infected are between the age group of 21 to 60 years.

Officials said that among the affected are many lower-level employees of BMC and private essential service providers.

According to the data, as on May 20, Dharavi had reported 1,360 cases. Of these, 525 had been discharged and 56 had died. Data also showed that 35 per cent of the cases are contracted within the family.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North (Dharavi and Dadar) ward, said: “The data analysis in Dharavi shows that around 75 per cent of the patients are between the age group of 20 to 60. They are mostly healthcare workers and staffers working in essential services. We are extensively screening people in Dharavi and those found with symptoms are being tested immediately. We have identified 17 clusters from where most of positive cases have been reported.”

Data also shows that 20 people who died were in the age group of 51 to 60 years, while 19 were above 60. The death rate of Dharavi is 4 per cent — same as the rest of Mumbai.

Within Dharavi, slum colonies such as Matunga Labour Camp, Kumbharwada, Mukund Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar have reported maximum number of cases. Matunga Labour Camp has the most infected at 186, followed by Kumbhar Wada at 95 as of May 20. Officials said they have so far screened 3.6 lakh people in Dharavi, which is almost 50 per cent of its total population.

Civic officials have quarantined 7,059 high-risk and low-risk contacts in various institutional quarantine facilities till May 21 “With this, the ratio of quarantining the number of people against one positive patient has reached 4.95. More people from slums will be kept in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dighavkar.

The number of cases in Dharavi increased to 1,478, as 53 new patients were found on Friday, while the toll reached 57 with one more person dying.

