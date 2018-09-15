In Borivali, pandal built over subway near station to avoid traffic congestion

Shiv Mitramandal at Dattapada in Borivali has constructed a 40 feet x 70 feet pandal over the subway. (Express photo) Shiv Mitramandal at Dattapada in Borivali has constructed a 40 feet x 70 feet pandal over the subway. (Express photo)

A Ganesh mandal in Borivali has constructed its pandal over a subway near the Borivali railway station to ensure that it does not obstruct vehicular or pedestrian movement and also adheres to guidelines of the Bombay High Court.

Celebrating its 50th year, Shiv Mitramandal at Dattapada in Borivali has constructed a 40 feet x 70 feet pandal over the subway. To balance the pandal, a temporary iron bridge has been constructed.

Hundreds of vehicles use the subway on a daily basis. Until last year, vehicles and pedestrians would use an alternative since the pandal would block the subway for 10 days during Ganesh festival.

“We have made a ‘Mayur Vihar’ (peacock abode) on the subway and seated Lord Ganesh inside it. After the police restricted us from constructing the pandal in front of the subway, we decided to hold the celebrations elsewhere,” said Rajnikant Parmar, the president of the mandal.

Parmar added that their team explored the concept of constructing the pandal on the subway. “Starting August, we constructed the pandal within a month. Our oldest team members worked on building the temporary bridge. Providing safe passage to an ambulance was the deciding factor in considering the height of the bridge.”

The entire pandal has come up at a cost of is Rs 25 lakh, which Parmar said is more expensive than previous years since the stage did not need an elevation then.

A crane was used to lift the 17-feet tall Ganesh idol into the pandal. “Devotees can climb steps to reach the elevated pandal. Once you are inside, you would not feel the traffic at all. This was our biggest challenge and we will continue making such pandals,” said Parmar.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App