In Bombay HC, govt opposes plea seeking suspension of Kangana’s Twitter account

The state government on Thursday opposed a plea before the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account stating that the petition was vague, non-maintainable and did not raise grievance about any personal injury.

Additional Public Prosecutor J P Yagnik opposed the plea saying that the state government had a limited role in the plea since the directions were sought against social media platform Twitter and hence, the same should be dismissed.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a criminal writ plea filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh seeking directions to permanently suspend or deactivate Ranaut’s Twitter account to stop “spreading of continuous hatred and disharmony through extremist or derogatory tweets or remarks and attempting to divide the people and promote commission of crime in the country”.

Deshmukh had earlier filed two criminal complaints against the actor and also accused her sister Rangoli Chandel of making offensive tweets.

The HC on Thursday directed Deshmukh to justify how his plea could be treated as a writ plea and not a public interest litigation (PIL), as his claims were not personal but involved an entire community. It then asked Deshmukh to explore and study the issue – whether it should be pursued as a writ plea or a PIL – and inform the court on Monday.

