In Bombay HC, 40% posts of judges vacant, 5.88 lakh cases pending

The Bombay High Court is facing acute shortage of judges as appointments are not made in expedited manner. As on date, the court’s current strength is closer to half the sanctioned strength with 11 judges retiring this year and two senior judges have been recommended for elevation as Chief Justices of other High Courts.

According to the National Judicial Data Grid ( NJDG), there are 5.88 lakh cases pending before the Bombay High Court of which 1.14 lakh fresh cases were filed in the last one year and more than 16,000 criminal cases are pending for more than 10 years.

While the Supreme Court collegium in February recommended the names of ten lawyers as judges of Bombay HC, the central government has not cleared them yet, keeping the number of judges less than 60, with nearly 40 per cent vacant posts.

On June 3, the central government notified appointment of two judicial officers as Additional Bombay HC judges. While the SC collegium had recommended their names for elevation to HC in September last year, the Centre had returned their files, prompting collegium to reiterate its recommendation in February this year.

The Bombay HC, which has a principal seat in Mumbai and benches in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa, is functioning with 57 judges, including 48 permanent judges and nine additional ones, though its sanctioned strength is 94, the second largest after Allahabad HC. However, due to the coming retirement and elevations, the number will fall further.

Earlier this year, Chief Justice Dipankar Datta on two separate occasions raised concerns about overburdened judges.

On March 2, refusing urgent hearing of the PIL due to difficulty to accommodate too many matters, CJ Datta had said, “Please understand the predicament of the Bench. How many judges do we have now out of 94? Less than 60. Go back in history and find out if this High Court had so few judges or not.”

Later that month, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had suggested that cases against legislators, where interim stay has been granted, be listed for hearing before appropriate benches of the High Court. However, CJ Datta refused the request and responded, “Where are the judges? Every month, every fortnight, we are losing one of our colleagues (due to superannuation)…”

