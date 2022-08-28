scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

In bid to marry woman, stalker kills Thane trader: police

The police said the deceased, Parvez Bashir Sheikh, was killed after he allegedly confronted Akeel Sayyed, the accused, for harassing his wife.

Sayyed, a resident of Golibar Nagar in Santacruz, was friends with Sheikh's wife Shahjahan. (Representational/File)

A 41-year-old businessman from Thane was allegedly stabbed to death by his acquaintance at Khar subway on Friday evening. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

The police said the deceased, Parvez Bashir Sheikh, was killed after he allegedly confronted Akeel Sayyed, the accused, for harassing his wife. The police said the incident took place between 9 pm and 10 pm on Friday. Sayyed, a resident of Golibar Nagar in Santacruz, was friends with Sheikh’s wife Shahjahan.

Senior Inspector Pradeep More of Vakola police station said, “Shahjahan and Sayyed were in college together. Since then, Sayyed has been harassing her… While Shahjahan married Sheikh and Sayyed also got married, he continued to harass her. He was after her to marry him.”

“Shahjahan kept refusing him, as she was married to Sheikh… In the past, Sayyed had threatened Shahjahan that he would kill her husband if she did not marry him. But she ignored his threats.” However, owing to the harassment, Sheikh, who dealt in imitation jewellery, decided to confront Sayyed. The police said that on Friday, Sheikh asked Sayyed to meet him at Khar subway.

“We have learnt that the two had confronted each other in the past and there was a huge fight. However, Sheikh wanted to bring this to an end and thus, he called him again. During the meeting, there was a verbal argument, following which, Sayyed stabbed him three times and escaped,” said an officer. Locals rushed Sheikh to hospital, where he died. The Vakola police was informed, following which, a case of murder was registered early Saturday based on a complaint filed by Shahjahan. Sayyed was later traced to Bandra and arrested.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:32:58 am
