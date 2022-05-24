In bid to get refund for train ticket worth Rs 578, man duped of Rs 1.78 lakh

May 24, 2022 3:38:56 am
A 32-YEAR-OLD man looking for a refund of Rs 578 from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) ended up losing Rs 1.78 lakh after coming in contact with a cyber fraudster. The incident took place when the victim went on a Google search for a helpline number and ended up calling a cyber fraudster, who had passed his own number as that of IRCTC, and duped the complainant of Rs 1.78 lakh, police said.
An FIR was registered with the Tardeo police station in the regard on Sunday. The complainant, a tuition teacher by profession, told the police that he wanted to go to Nashik for some personal work for which he got on the IRCTC website to book a ticket. Due to some technical error, he could not book the ticket but Rs 578 got debited from his bank account, police said. During a Google search for a helpline number, the complainant came in contact with the cyber fraudster who, on the the pretext of helping him get a refund, tricked him into revealing his bank details and transferred Rs 1.78 lakh from his account, police said.
