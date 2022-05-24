In bid to get refund for train ticket worth Rs 578, man duped of Rs 1.78 lakh

A 32-YEAR-OLD man looking for a refund of Rs 578 from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) ended up losing Rs 1.78 lakh after coming in contact with a cyber fraudster. The incident took place when the victim went on a Google search for a helpline number and ended up calling a cyber fraudster, who had passed his own number as that of IRCTC, and duped the complainant of Rs 1.78 lakh, police said.