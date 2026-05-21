In Bandra, a small shop is helping forgotten Bollywood poster artists find their way back into public memory

Hidden behind its small storefront, the shop houses more than 100,000 original film posters, magazine advertisements and cinema collectibles spanning pre-Independence cinema to contemporary Bollywood.

Inside Indian Hippy, a modest store tucked away on Zig Zag Road in Bandra’s Pali Hill, customers usually browse through old Bollywood posters, lobby cards and fading pieces of cinema memorabilia before picking out a favourite film or actor.

But one family that walked in recently was searching for something far more personal.

They spent hours going through posters signed by a particular artist — C. Mohan. Only after selecting five of them did they tell store owner Hinesh Jethwani why the name mattered.

“She told us that C. Mohan was his grandfather,” Jethwani recalled. “For them, this was a way of getting back a part of their family legacy that had been lost.”