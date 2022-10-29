scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

In third such incident, Vande Bharat Express collides with bull in Mumbai; nose cone damaged

The semi-high speed train was headed to Gujarat's Gandhinagar from Mumbai-Central on Saturday morning when the incident occurred. "There is no damage to the train, except damage on nose cone cover of front coach," Indian Railways said.

The detained train after collision (ANI)

A Vande Bharat Express train en route to Gandhinagar collided with a bull near Atul railway station on Saturday, the third such incident to occur in October. Following the incident, the train was detained for about 15 minutes, according to a statement released by Indian Railways. The nose cone of the train was damaged on impact.

The semi-high speed train was headed to Gujarat’s Gandhinagar from Mumbai-Central on Saturday morning when the incident occurred. “There is no damage to the train, except damage on nose cone cover of front coach,” Indian Railways said.

This is the third such incident involving the Vande Bharat Express to take place this month.

Previously, a herd of buffaloes was hit by a Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express in the Punitnagar area near Vatva railway station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city. Officials had said that four buffaloes were killed. The front portion of the train was damaged in the incident, after which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Gujarat registered a case against the owners of buffaloes.

On the subsequent day, another Vande Bharat Express train collided with a cow at the Kanjari Boriyavi station in Kheda district of Gujarat. Railway officials said the cow that collided with the train Friday died but no human casualty was reported.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 01:12:58 pm
