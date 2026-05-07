Storm-like activity, gusty winds sweep Mumbai, suburbs

Amidst a yellow alert of hot and humid conditions, storm-like activity and gusty winds lashed the suburbs of Mumbai, and its neighbouring pockets of Thane and Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening. The sudden shift in weather conditions came after the region clocked in maximum temperatures of 37 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

In what left the city sweltering through the afternoon, the automatic weather station in Ram Mandir recorded above normal temperatures at 37 degrees, followed by 35 degrees in Vikhroli and Bandra. During the same period, Thane observatory also registered 37 degrees on the mercury scale. The above normal temperatures come amidst a yellow alert of hot and humid conditions which is in place across the Konkan region till Saturday.