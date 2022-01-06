In a first, two arrested for links with ISIS plead guilty

A SPECIAL court on Wednesday allowed a plea made by two men to accept their guilt for joining terrorist organisation Islamic State (ISIS) in 2015. The court held them guilty on charges including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act based on their pleas. It will hear the accused on the quantum of punishment on Friday. It is the first case in the state where those arrested in connection with ISIS have pleaded guilty.

Mohsin Sayyed (32) and Rizwan Ahmed (25) had last month approached the court stating that they had reflected on their actions in the prison and wanted to plead guilty.

Special Judge A T Wankhede on Wednesday explained to both the men the charges they face and the punishment which can be awarded to them if convicted. The men face a minimum of three years and a maximum of life imprisonment under various charges of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA. The men told the court that they were aware of this and they were voluntarily seeking to plead guilty. The court then accepted their pleas.

Last month, their pleas were filed through lawyer A R Bukhari where they stated that they had been influenced by propaganda videos widely circulated at that time. They submitted that they have realised their mistake and are remorseful. It was also submitted that it is not a case where they have actively participated in any terror activities which resulted in loss of life and property.

In 2015, four men had reported to have left their homes in Malvani area of the city to join ISIS. While two developed cold feet and returned, one of them, Sayyed was arrested subsequently. The other two have been named witnesses in the case, while the fourth man, Ayaz Sultan is still missing. Ahmed, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in 2016 for allegedly influencing youngsters to join ISIS.

The two have been in jail since 2016. So far, over 35 witnesses have been examined with the chargesheet naming over 250. Their pleas said that Sayyed was the only bread earner in his family and had two minor children, old parents to look after. Ahmed’s plea said that he was a teenager at the time of the offence and did not understand its gravity.

On Friday, the court is likely to hear the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the accused on the point of sentence.