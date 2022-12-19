scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

In a first, state public health dept conducts regular checkup of newly married couples

The programme, first launched in Nashik as a pilot project, has now been extended to over 24 districts

body mass index, haemoglobin, children health programmes, Maharashtra government, Public Health department, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThe programme, first launched in Nashik as a pilot project, has been extended to several districts — Akola, Buldhana, Latur, Nanded, Akola, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Pune, Solapur, Satara, Thane and Raigad.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In a first, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra has been conducting a regular medical checkup of newly married couples across the state to reduce infant mortality rate and delivery of healthy babies among them.

The health department volunteers check body mass index (BMI) and haemoglobin among other other health parameters of newly married couples from different districts, with an aim of early detection and intervention under the mother and children health programmes across the state.

The programme, first launched in Nashik as a pilot project, has been extended to several districts — Akola, Buldhana, Latur, Nanded, Akola, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Pune, Solapur, Satara, Thane and Raigad.

“It has often been observed that many newly married couples migrate from one place to another. If a woman gets pregnant, she might miss out on essential medical follow-ups too in the process. So, we are trying to reach out to such newly married couples and examine their health parameters before migration,” said Dr  Dayanand Suryawanshi, district health officer of Palghar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...Premium
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...Premium
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...

These women are also checked for diabetes, HIV, haemoglobin, sickle cell, along with chronic conditions and diseases like hypertension, tuberculosis, severe anaemia, epilepsy, cardiac ailments, reproductive tract infections and goitre among others.

“If we find the BMI of a woman below 18.5 or over 25, we refer her to a tertiary care hospital for further examination,” said an officer from the health department, requesting anonymity.

More from Mumbai

Maharashtra has recently secured the second spot in India in curbing maternal mortality rate, from 38 per 1 lakh live births to 33/lakh live births, while Kerala bagged the top position.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 03:07:37 am
Next Story

Woman jumps off eighth floor of Andheri building, dies

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close